Texas lawmakers boost support for NJROTC programs with new legislation"Throughout the whole year we've been practicing every single day. I don't think we've skipped a single day throughout the whole year," said Gabriel Graham, NJROTC Cadet.

Now Texas lawmakers are giving students like Graham four more reasons to join ROTC programs. Four house bills recently passed promise to make military education more accessible and affordable. House Bill 300 doubles the annual cap of a scholarship from $15,000 to $30,000.

"I think it's going to make my parents happy," Graham said.

NJROTC.tiff

Other bills guarantee in-state tuition for ROTC students and provide priority class registration for those attending Texas public colleges.

"It just shows a commitment on the part of the legislature of the state of Texas and the governor in support of our new leadership in the military," said Rocky Hulse, Senior Naval Science Instructor.

For Graham, who hopes to attend the Naval Academy, the program has been life-changing. He says it transformed him from a soft-spoken freshman into a confident leader.

ROTC Student.png

"Join, it's a really fun program to be in. You have a lot of opportunities, not just being on a team but it makes you a better leader in anything," Graham said.

Hulse says the level of commitment required is intense, with cadets practicing two hours every night after school, weekends, and even during holidays. But he believes the new legislation will help attract more dedicated students.

"If they're smart they are, if they're doing their research and they look into that and know that if they come to Texas on a ROTC scholarship that they're going to get in-state tuition. That's amazing," Hulse said.

School for students in Flour Bluff starts August 13. Cadets, new and old, are eager to march their way into another winning year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates,