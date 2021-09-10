Texas Jazz Festival postponed until further notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has postponed an upcoming free musical festival.

The organizers with the Texas Jazz Festival announced on social media Thursday that they were postponing the event until further notice.

"As a group, we've come to the realization that the wellbeing of the people (Volunteers, Band members, Security/CCPD, Vendors and most notably the public) is very important to us," Texas Jazz Festival Society President Nick Martinez said.

The festival has been rescheduled to take place in the early part of 2022.

