Texas House passes bill requiring Ten Commandments in public school classrooms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas lawmakers moved another step closer to requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in all Texas public school classrooms after the state House passedSenate Bill 10.

The measure passed in the House 82 to 46 and needs another vote before moving back to the Senate due to amendments.

"My thoughts are yes, I think that's a great idea. We've lost a lot of trust in our school system and those 10 commandments are a great start," said Laine Boyd, who supports the bill.

Senate Bill 10 would require every public school classroom in the state to display the Ten Commandments in a 16 inch by 20 inch high frame, using King James Bible language.

"I'm a proud Christian who opposes mandating Christianity in our Texas public schools. But, there's nothing Christian about mandating Christian ideology in our Texas public schools," said Conor Rice, who opposes the legislation.

If the bill becomes law, schools would be required to implement the displays by September 1, 2025.

Supporters argue the Ten Commandments are foundational to American education and moral values, while opponents worry the bill violates the separation of church and state and excludes non-Christian students.

"My family, we don't have a problem with it being posted, because that's something we strive for, you know. But then we don't want to step on anybody else's toes. Maybe their set of religious rules don't per se follow that," said Trish Clayton, who describes herself as neutral on the issue.

According to the bill, schools could purchase the displays with district funds but are not required to do so. However, districts must accept private donations that meet the requirements.

If passed by the Senate, the bill will then go to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

