Texas HHSC announces federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for fraud victims

Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced they have received federal approval to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for victims of fraud.

Many residents in Texas experienced various scams, including skimming and cloning tactics used by scammers used to obtain Lone Star numbers and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) to gain access to SNAP benefits.

“These benefit replacements will help those affected by fraud get their funds replaced so they have access to the food they need,” HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said.

“We’re doing all we can to help our customers detect and prevent fraud, and this is just another step in ensuring we’re helping those who have been scammed," Salter said.

SNAP recipients who are victims of fraud should request a new Lone Star Card and PIN. To request replacement benefits, SNAP recipients must visit a local HHSC officeand fill out Form H1854, Affidavit for Unauthorized Use of EBT Benefits.

"If individuals are unable to visit a local office due to factors such as age, disability, distance, or inability to appoint an authorized representative, they can call their local HHSC office to have the form mailed to them. Once the claim is reviewed, HHSC will inform the individuals by mail within two weeks if they are eligible for replacement benefits," SNAP officials said.

If eligible for replacement benefits, the total replacement amount cannot exceed the amount of the stolen benefits or the amount equal to two months of the household’s SNAP benefits, whichever is less. Most eligible SNAP households will receive replacement benefits issued to their new Lone Star Cards within 10 days of completing Form H1854.

Customers can learn more about requesting replacement benefits on the SNAP Fraud Benefit Replacement page.

