Texas Driving with Disability program created to help those with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A simple traffic stop or any altercation with authorities can always be a scary situation, but for those with a disability, that feeling can be intensified.

According to Sergeant Rob Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, for many with a disability, communicating during a stressful situation can be a pretty frightful situation.

"Having limited communication skills is stressful, we know that when our stress levels are up, our communication levels go down, so we're already at a deficit," Mallory said.

To help ease certain situations between authorities and those with a disability, Texans can now sign up to have a communication impediment sign on their driver's license or their identification card. The program is called Texas Driving with Disability.

"What can my loved one do to disclose to other law enforcement officers their disabilities? So we want to inform them about these programs and what other programs are out there." Mallory said.

According to Sergeant Mallory, the program was created by Texas mother Jennifer Allen after she saw a need when her son reached driving age.

Public schools are now required to tell students and their families about the program.

We spoke to Libby Benoit who attends Choice Living Community and talked about how this program will be a great help for her and others.

"I'm glad that the word is out there now, so that doesn't happen very often anymore," she said.

Joesph Bebout who also attends Choice Living agrees on the type of communication it will provide.

"It will help them communicate with me and others," Bebout said.

According to Mallory, the department teaches and trains other troopers about understanding and recognizing those with a disability and how to interact with them.

Mallory also says there are a variety of disabilities that qualify under the Texas Driving with Disabilities program.

For more information head to https://gov.texas.gov/organization/disabilities/texas-driving-with-disability