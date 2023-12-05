Texas drivers rank 19th worst in the nation, analysts say

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are a lot of people who think Corpus Christi has the worst drivers in Texas, but according to one study, Texas drivers are far from terrible.

Auto insurance experts from Lending Tree reviewed data and found that Texas drivers rank 19th-worst in the nation with a total of 25.61 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Rhode Island was ranked as the #1 state with the worst drivers, #2 was Maine, #3 was California, #4 was the District of Columbia, and #5 was North Carolina.

According to Lending Tree, the data was ranked by the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations for each state, calculated by the number of drivers for each state.

Key Findings for Texas:



Ranked 10th for accidents with a total of 17.76 accidents per 1,000 drivers.



Ranked 40th for DUIs with 0.84 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.



Ranked 31st for speeding with 2.64 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers.



Ranked 3rd for citations (other moving violations) with 10.39 citations per 1,000 drivers.



Despite data revealing the worst drivers in the nation come from Rhode Island, there are several social media groups dedicated to drivers in the Coastal Bend area, including one Facebook group called Corpus Drivers Being Corpus Drivers. People throughout the community are able to share photos or videos of drivers around town. The Facebook group has gained popularity over the years, boasting over 66,000 followers.

For more information on the Best and Worst Drivers by State, visit the full list of rankings here:

https://www.lendingtree.com/insurance/best-worst-drivers-study/