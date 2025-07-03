The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) launched "Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort" (CARE) today to promote highway safety.

DPS troopers will be increasing patrols to target speeders, suspected drunk drivers, and those who don't comply with the state's "Move Over, Slow Down" law or other traffic regulations.

Last year, state troopers issued nearly 60,000 citations and warnings during a similar operation. More than 5,000 of those were for speeding violations.

Just over 200 people were arrested on DWI charges during last year's enforcement period.

Texas DPS launches highway safety initiative over holiday weekend

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!