Texas DPS is investigating crash that killed a Beeville woman

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a Beeville woman.

According to the Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday, June 30, at approximately 1:20 a.m., 32-year-old Maria Soliz was in her 2020 Kia Sorento traveling north on Farm to Market Road 351 when she drove into the southbound lanes and then into a steel galvanized fence.

The Sorento came to a stop on the southbound lane of Farm to Market Road 351. Soliz was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word yet on what caused Soliz to veer off the road.

