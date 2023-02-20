Texas DPS, HALO-Flight partner to give goodie bags to DCH, Agape Ranch kids.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and HALO-Flight teamed up to create hundreds of goodie bags to give to kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital, and foster kids at Agape Ranch.

On Friday, the group gave 125 bags to kids at the hospital's pavilion.

Because of some dietary restrictions, some kids were given teddy bears and pencils, while others received candy.

"Different organizations are bringing gifts for the children," Amy McCoy, donor relations manager at Driscoll Health Plan said. "Pencils, stickers, little stuffed animals, things like that the children in the hospital can enjoy. And it will be a really special day on Tuesday when we can give those things out."

More bags will be given out on Valentine's Day.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.