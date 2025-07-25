Texas aquarium celebrates Shark Week with 'Jaws' themed conservation event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium wrapped up Shark Week with a special event aimed at educating visitors about shark facts versus fiction.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the movie "Jaws," the aquarium's annual "Let's Talk Sharks" event was dubbed "The Jaws Edition."

While the iconic film made millions of people afraid to go into the surf, the goal of the event was to debunk myths that have emerged from the Jaws movies and the book that inspired them.

"I love that people are intrigued and coming out to truly learn about shark nature and not just taking some of the negative connotations that have come out, so I love that they're out here to find out the truth," Dr. Kelsey Banks from the Harte Research Institute said.

Researchers at the Harte Research Institute noted that the Jaws movies actually helped advance shark science by highlighting the important role sharks play in the ecosystem.

