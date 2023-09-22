Texas Adopt-A-Beach 2023 Coastwide Fall Cleanup coming up on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — More than 567,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 9,800 tons of trash from Texas beaches since their first cleanup in 1986.

The organization is hosting the 2023 Coastwide Fall Cleanup on September 23 at several beaches and parks along the Texas coast, with several in the Coastal Bend area.

Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup begins at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. Multiple locations where the cleanup will be held along the Texas coast can be viewed on this map.

PLAN AHEAD:



Pre-register your group online.

Wear closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of drinking water and a hat.

Adopt-A-Beach will provide all necessary cleanup supplies, but consider bringing your own set of garden or work gloves to use and a reusable water bottle.

Download the CleanSwell app to track the trash you find!

Review frequently asked questions in English or Spanish.

According to organizers, online registration will remain open until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23.

For more information, contact the Site Coordinator listed for the site you want to visit orvisit the event page. You can also call the Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program at 1-877-TX-COAST (892-6278).