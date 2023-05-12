Texas A&M University-Kingsville lowers dual credit tuition rates for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students who will attend Texas A&M University-Kingsville will now be looking forward to lower dual enrollment credit tuition costs.

Before, a typical three-hour credit course for a student in high school taking dual enrollment classes would cost $155.

Now, the cost is dropping by 35 percent and a three-credit course for a student in high school in the dual enrollment program at TAMUK costs $100.

TAMUK currently has partnerships with the Benavides Indep[endent School District, Brooks County ISD, Kingsville ISD, Premont ISD, Riviera ISD, San Diego ISD, Santa Gertrudis ISD, Taft ISD, Tulosos-Midway ISD, and Bishop Consolidated-ISD, as well as several charter and private schools.

Steve VanMantre, the superintendent for Tuloso-Midway ISD said he has already seen an increase in students enrolling for this opportunity for the next school year.

"We know the burden of student loans, and this is an opportunity that our parents are obviously taking advantage of when you see the increase from 76 to 624 students.” VanMatre said.

VanMatre said before this program, students would have to pay half for their credits in the dual enrollment program and the district would pay the other half.

Now with this new program, students will no longer have to pay anything, and the district is saving nearly $70,000 in costs.

This directly correlates with the spike in students in Tuloso-Midway ISD enrolling in this program for the next school year.

"They recognize that this is a golden opportunity not only to save money but to see their children in a much more content rigorous environment.” VanMatre said.

VanMatre said this opportunity will allow the students to get an idea on what it is do be a college student.

"Too many of our kids don’t understand everything that is involved in being a college student, and how wonderful that is," VanMatre said. "I'm so excited they are going to have this opportunity.”

