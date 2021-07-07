Texas A&M Kingsville offers debt reduction program for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M Kingsville that were hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic now have some relief headed their way.

The University announced Tuesday the creation of the Javelina Rebound program.

The program will help nearly 800 students with outstanding account balances by eliminating that debt, allowing students to complete their college degrees with less of a financial burden.

The Javelina Rebound program leverages federal support from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will cover debt owed to the college which was incurred by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who had an outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, stemming from Summer 2020, Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 semesters are eligible for the debt reduction program.

The program does not reduce debt that is associated with federal student loans or private loans.

Eligible students will noticed the reduction of debt in their account soon. They will not have to take any action.