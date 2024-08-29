Texas A&M-Kingsville holds ceremony for revamped library

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a massive renovation to the third floor of Jernigan Library Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The university remodeled over 23,000 square feet on the third floor of Jernigan Library into the Library Commons. According to university officials, it now houses areas for group work, tutoring, individual study, or just relaxing.

"The recent upgrades to the third floor of Jernigan Library were designed to create a versatile, modern, and welcoming space that better supports the academic needs of our students," TAMUK Chief Admistrative Officer Henry Burgos said.

$1.5 million from the Higher Education fund was used to fund the project which drastically improved the quality of both furniture and capital equipment.

The university hopes that the remodeled area can support more group work, while also providing a place to relax for students.