Texas A&M Corpus Christi welcomes the College Of Engineering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new era has been ushered in over at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

Wednesday the University introduced their new College Of Engineering.

The Island University has offered engineering courses since 2009 as part of the School Of Science. University officials say there is a huge demand in the engineering field that they hope to fill.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi was recently approved to offer it's first master degree in engineering.

