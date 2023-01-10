Tesla posts open jobs despite no confirmation of new facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Still no word from Tesla Inc. or county officials that the tech giant has settled on south Texas as the site of their first lithium refinery.

Despite this, Tesla has taken two actions in the last week. The first, Nueces County announcing Tesla is no longer pursuing a Chapter 312 tax break from the county. The second, Tesla has listed three open jobs located in Corpus Christi.

On Tesla’s career web page, descriptions of the positions describe they’re for construction of Tesla’s first lithium refinery plant near corpus christi.

Tesla was able to secure a Chapter 313 tax break agreement in December, with the approval of the Texas Comptroller’s Office and Robstown Independent School District (RISD).

Nueces County Commissioners also approved the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone.

According to the comptroller's findings, Tesla would save about $15 million over the life of the 10 year agreement. RISD would be paid out over $6 million over 10 years.

The findings also state 10 jobs are guaranteed to be available when the facility is completed. Those 10 jobs are listed with a salary minimum of $80,000 a year. An additional 152 jobs would become available with a minimum salary of $53,000.

Tesla is considering area between Robstown and Driscoll for their new plant. They also are considering a site in Louisiana. Two places that have Gulf coast access.

When Tesla visited Robstown in December, representatives said this location wouldn't be attractive without the Chapter 313 tax break. Tesla was also considering sites in Canada and Australia.

