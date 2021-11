ROBSTOWN, Texas — It was an exciting day in Robstown for 10 teachers and their students as they were surprised with checks totaling nearly $20,000.

The Robstown Education Foundation awarded the 10 teachers the grants, which will be used to fund innovative classroom projects and hands-on learning experiences. They were selected by the foundation after submitting their proposals for consideration.

Robstown ISD

