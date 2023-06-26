Temporary lane closures on JFK Causeway scheduled June 26 through June 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — TxDOT work crews are temporarily closing some lanes on the JFK Causeway in order to install permanent concrete barriers beginning on Monday, June 26.

The JFK Causeway will be reduced to just one lane on both sides of the bridge from 4:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26 through 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30. This will allow crews to install permanent concrete barriers in both directions on the bridge.

"One travel lane will remain open in each direction during this phase of the project," added city officials.

"The work is part of a $9 million maintenance project that is being performed to maximize the bridge's lifespan and reduce the bridge's overall lifecycle costs," said city officials.

According to work crews, weather in the Gulf of Mexico will be monitored, and all lanes can be reopened early if threatening conditions develop.

