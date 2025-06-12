Teens at Sea City Work Camp repair homes for neighbors

In neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend, volunteers are making a difference—one home at a time.

Seventy-seven-year-old Dean Flinn knows firsthand just how overwhelming home renovations can be.

His home, now more than two decades old, was in need of major improvements. But like many in similar situations, the scope of the work seemed out of reach.

“A lot of projects I thought I won’t get this done,” Flinn admitted.

That changed thanks to Sea City Work Camp, a community-based initiative that brings together local sponsors and student volunteers to assist homeowners in need.

With the support of organizations like Valero, Flint Hills Resources and the hard work of dozens of teens, Flinn’s house underwent a complete transformation.

Sea City Work Camp teens repair homes

Before and after images show the dramatic change—from weathered and worn to freshly painted and repaired.

Most importantly, the upgrades have brought peace of mind and comfort to the longtime homeowner.

“It looks wonderful. I"ll tell you, I’ve been wondering how this was all going to happen,” Flinn said, visibly emotional.

Sea City Work Camp has spent years helping Coastal Bend residents with everything from roof repairs to yard cleanups.

The program not only benefits homeowners like Flinn but also creates a meaningful experience for the youth who volunteer their time and energy.

“We’ve all grown close together and it’s really fun,” said Audrey Miller, one of the teenage volunteers working at the site.

With tools in hand and purpose in their hearts, these volunteers are proving that community care and compassion can truly rebuild more than just homes—they restore hope.

