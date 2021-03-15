Tanker accident in port damages pier

An oil tanker lost power while moving through the Port of Corpus Christi, causing damage to a pier at the MODA Midstream Ingleside Energy Center.

A United States Coast Guard investigation did not find any fuel or oil leaks as a result of the accident, said Port of Corpus Christi Communications Director Lisa Hinojosa.

The Port of Corpus Christi and MODA Midstream released a joint statement indicating the accident happened at around 1 p.m.

The release states that the vessel clipped a structure at the end of the MODA pier, and that nearby tugboats responded quickly in order to mitigate damage. MODA Midstream officials currently are evaluating the damage sustained by the pier.

The release also states that the disturbance to the port caused by the incident was minimal, and that it didn't cause injuries or environmental impacts.