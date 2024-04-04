TAMUK students effort to conserve South Texas wildlife through photography

KINGSVILLE, Tx — 75 pieces and 10 photographers: That’s what Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s Wildlife Photography Program brought to the John E. Conner Museum with their new Photographing Wild Texas Exhibit.

Senior Jessica Johnston is one of the artists behind the camera, and she’s been in the program for two years and has nine pieces on display. Some of her work is even candid.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been like, 'Oh, I should’ve brought my camera, or Oh man, that would’ve been such a good shot,' and of course, I don’t have my camera. So I just started bringing it anytime I think I’m going to go anywhere,” Johnston said.

The exhibit has been planned for over a year, however, some photographs were taken three years ago when some students first entered the program and others were taken just three months ago.

“People can learn about a particular animal or a place or thing through a photograph, and if they learn about a subject matter, they will learn to understand it. If they understand it, they’ll like it. And if they like it, they’ll want to conserve it,” Instructor for Wildlife Photography Brian Loflin said.

All the wildlife in the photographs are native to South Texas. TAMUK’s photography program is the only one in the state that focuses specifically on wildlife and efforts to conserve it.

“We’re kind of in a big migratory area, so we have birds that come in and leave at a specific time of the year. Not only is that a big thing for locals but it attracts other people as well who come to see specific birds and animals. Because of our natives and even non-natives that come through here, we have one of the largest groups of animals here. Sometimes I think having the photo itself and just looking at it and being able to make your own interpretation out of it is sometimes more than the actual story you can tell yourself,” Johnston said.

Director of Administration at the Conner Museum Kathy Pawelek said the display is now open and free for the public until May 11.

“It’s actually a pretty neat experience to see the level of work that these students are doing through this program with just a handful of classes. It looks very professional and something you would see in a big city gallery. It’s a little different than our previous exhibits. The Conner Museum has done things that are educational and historical. Our more recent exhibits are focused on research. But this one is more of an artistic expression and also a way for the community and university to see so many species of wildlife,” Pawelek said.

The Conner Museum will also hold an opening reception to celebrate the new exhibit on Friday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food and beverages provided, and the community will have the opportunity to speak to some of the artists more about their work.

