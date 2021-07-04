TAMUK hosts patriotic orchestra concert; the last of the season

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Symphony Orchestra put on a special patriotic performance on Sunday.

The 4th of July celebration featured several patriotic songs including the national anthem, and they were performed by Texas A&M-Kingsville music students and professional musicians from around the Coastal Bend.

The performance was all part of the orchestra's Memorable Melodies program.

"We're excited, especially after having been home-bound during the COVID times, now that things are getting a little more relaxed, we're excited to have people out and around again, so we're celebrating our freedoms and independence," said Belinda Hughes with the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra Society.

Sunday's performance was the last concert in the orchestra's 15th season. The next season starts in November.