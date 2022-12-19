TAMUCC Education Day aims to leave lasting impression

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dugan Wellness Center was packed for a mid day Islander Men’s Basketball game on Friday. Rather than college students, the seats were filled with elementary school students.

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Islanders hosted education day for their game against Schreiner. Four elementary schools from Corpus Christi Independent School District and West Oso Elementary all came out for the excitement of college hoops. But the hope is the field trip is a good memory for the children. Coach Steve Lutz said he hopes the children leave the game with the dream that they can be a college student and come back to attend the island university.

“Looking forward to having young people realize that everyone has the opportunity to attend college and get a degree," said Lutz. "I mean this university, obviously, it supports our community and we have a lot of first generation graduates.”

Over 700 students were in attendance. Lutz added he hopes they can build education day to be bigger every year going forward.

The Islanders came away with a big win 104-69. Their next home game is Dec. 28 against Our Lady of the Lake at 4 p.m. at theDugan Wellness Center.

