TAMU-CC researchers studying environmental impacts on Bottlenose Dolphins

TAMUCC researchers studying environmental impacts on dolphins
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Researchers at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are taking part in a new study on Bottlenose Dolphins.

The three year project examines the dolphins and the impacts from our environment. It's been 30 years since any research has been conducted, and little is known about their population.

"We take photos of the fins, we take all kinds of environmental quality things like the GPS coordinates, the salinity, the PH, the water temperature and when we come back to the lab that's when the work really starts," said Dr. Dara Orbach, Assistant Professor, Marine Biology at TAMU-CC.

Researchers say human interaction is also a threat, as dolphins often face injuries from boat propellers.

