TAMU-CC hosting 6th annual piano celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will be eight nights of music at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as they host the 6th annual piano celebration week.

Name your favorite music genre and they got it — classical, Broadway, pop, jazz, and more.

The event is at the performing arts center on campus and will feature 400 student pianists.

It will be going until March 31, and it is free to the public.

Those who want a list and times of different performances can see them here.

