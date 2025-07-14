TAFT, Texas — Pastor Steve Boettcher of Open Fields Assembly of God led a donation drive to aid victims of the recent flooding in Kerrville, Texas.

From Tuesday to Friday, community members have dropped off clothing, toys, sports equipment, bottled water, Gatorade, and protein snacks and any items they could give.

Boettcher said the effort began out of a desire to help those affected by the disaster. “It tears your heart open,” he said. “It shows you how short life is.”

When asked about the role of faith in times of crisis, Boettcher emphasized the importance of prayer and spiritual strength. “Prayer gives us the knowledge that God is there for us,” he said. “Faith is a huge part of keeping both feet on the ground.”

Taft pastor collects donations for Kerrville flood victims, emphasizes importance of faith

The pastor, who has been in ministry for 46 years, recalled past disasters where he offered comfort to those in need.

Boettcher said he has been praying for flood victims and first responders, as well as encouraging his congregation to do the same. He praised the coordination among churches in Kerrville assisting with recovery efforts.

“Fear comes from our enemy; peace comes from God,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to see people in heaven.”

Boettcher shared a story about one Taft woman who donated "modestly but sincerely", comparing it to a biblical account of sacrificial giving. “It doesn’t matter the size of the gift,” he said. “What matters is the heart behind it.”

Following the collection of donations, Boettcher delivered it to Kerville personally on Friday.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!