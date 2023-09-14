Taft High School students make headlines with their daily newscast

TAFT, Texas — The lights, camera, and all the action is happening at Taft High School. Some of the students are producing their very own newscast daily.

For almost a month now the Taft High School news team transitioned from giving announcements through the intercom to producing a full newscast. The students learn how to write scripts, use camera equipment and editing software.

The cool part about the newscast is that it is not only for their fellow students but also for the Taft community.

Bob Klepac, the audio and video instructor at Taft, said the idea came from Principal Tom Harris. Together they combined their experiences and made it possible for the students to now have their own little newscast.

"We decided to create more of a presence more of an online presence because the community could not hear what we have here in the building or in the classrooms, and it was just over the intercom, so we wanted to create a more, I guess, more modern design to it," Klepac said.

He hopes this new project can open a lot of doors for students in many industries.

Taft junior Alejandro Perez would love to be a meteorologist one day in hopes of being able to prepare his community for any natural disaster.

"I think it's wonderful. I think, like for people like this right now, this my first time doing it, so I think it's a really good start for me and for other people that want to do it. I think it's a really good program for us," Perez said.

He said that he was always into the weather and this opportunity is a good one to start his career.

Shelby Prieve, one of the anchors for the newscast, said it has helped her step out of her comfort zone.

"I'm really shy, and it (the newscast) has allowed me to be more outgoing, and I speak a lot now, so it allows me to be more heard," Prieve said.

She told KRIS 6 News that her favorite part about it all is being able to work together with her crew.

The news team provides a YouTube link to their show on their Facebook page so the community can keep up with the latest happening in Taft.

Something they said provides an important service for the residents of Taft.

"I think it just keeps everybody involved, everybody knows what's going on so I think it just helps everybody staying informed and stay connected to our community,"Senior, Enrique Rodriquez, the fill-in anchor for the Greyhounds said.

Klepac said donations are always welcomed to help enhance the learning skills at Taft HS.

The news team hopes to expand the program and continue to provide the community with the latest Greyhounds news

To watch a full newscast, visit their Facebook page here or their YouTube Channel.