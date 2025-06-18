Taft Council delays decision on TQIC President's future after public outbursts at prior meeting

TAFT, Texas — On Tuesday, the Taft City Council delayed its vote to take action against the board president of the Quality Improvement Corporation after concerns were raised about an incident at a prior council meeting.

During the June 3 regular meeting, TQIC Board President Manuel Espinoza attended to discuss items related to the board he represents. Shortly after the council left the building for an executive session, Espinoza and resident Marcus Adams began shouting at one another. The argument intensified to the point where several Taft residents stood between the two men. Adams was taken outside, while Espinoza remained indoors.

For the sake of transparency, KRIS 6’s cameras were not rolling when the argument began and could not determine who initiated the scuffle.

Espinoza returned to his seat but soon got into another argument, this time with San Patricio County Precinct 8 Constable and former Taft police officer Sgt. J.P. Easley. The two men argued outside the Kiva Hut, where Espinoza again had to be held back by other residents.

“If we want to have this image and reputation of moving in the right direction, this is not a good demonstration of that for the community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Elida Castillo at Tuesday’s meeting. Castillo had Espinoza’s removal added to the agenda. “It doesn’t set that standard that we want.”

Espinoza did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. However, Roland Rodriguez did and spoke in support of him. “He’s been a character of high aptitude,” Rodriguez said during public comment. “He wants to do his best whenever he’s presented with the situation, and that’s what he’s done since day one.”

Mimi Cruz also spoke during public comment, but in favor of removing Espinoza from his position. “I’m up here because the June 3 meeting was ridiculous,” Cruz said. “Citizens could have gotten hurt that night. He’s here to represent us, not to be picking fights.” Cruz also noted the lack of police presence at the prior meeting, with Constable Easley being the only law enforcement officer in attendance. On Tuesday, three members of the Taft Police Department were present.

Easley raised concerns over the city’s response. “Why weren’t the citizens allowed to file their administrative complaints in City Hall? Why were they sent to the PD? It’s not a criminal matter, so that makes no sense to me at all.” The constable also questioned why Taft police took statements from residents and Espinoza ("the opposing party”) but did not contact him. Council member Alonzo Molina Jr. said Taft police requested Easley’s body camera footage through the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. Easley responded that the request should have come directly to him.

During the discussion over Espinoza’s position, previous concerns resurfaced. Months earlier, several Taft residents had posted on social media about Espinoza’s prior criminal record. KRIS 6 Investigates confirmed Espinoza was convicted in 2003 of sexual assault of a child.

The council ultimately tabled the discussion. Council member Molina said he believed Mayor Leonard Vasquez should be present before making any decision regarding Espinoza’s position. Council member Chris Keeney was the only member to vote against delaying the item.

