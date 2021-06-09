Watch
Taco Palenque drive-thru now open in Corpus Christi

The drive-thru, located at 5617 Saratoga Blvd, is now open.
Taco Palenque
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:47:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taco Palenque's new location is now open in Corpus Christi.

The announcement was made on the company's Facebook page Wednesday.

The Laredo-based fast-food restaurant has locations across South Texas and the Houston area.

"It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for," said the post.

The drive-thru, located at 5617 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414, is now open.

"Swing by and experience Fresh Mex, close to home," says the post. "We can’t wait to see you!"

Take a look at their menu here.

