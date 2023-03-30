Swifties are in danger of being scammed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Era’s Tour is a once in a lifetime event for several fans. Like Andrea Gonzales.

“I immediately called my dad when the post came out and I was like we have to go. There are no questions, no and’s, if or buts,” Gonzales said.

Gonzalez said this is her 6th time going to a Taylor Swift concert. She spent about $2,000 for her tickets.

“I was able to do it the first day through Ticketmaster using my Mastercard. I would say it was chaotic, but it worked out,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales will be going to The Era’s Tour concert on April. 21st.

Gabriella Ruiz has plans to see Taylor Swift March.31st.

Ruiz said she bought her tickets last semester, using a new website.

“I always see people's posts on Tik Tok about Seat Geek. I felt like it was very trustworthy,” Ruiz said.

Certified Information System Security Professional, David Abarca said Taylor Swifts Era's Tour "is the perfect opportunity for scammers as they look for vulnerable individuals to exploit and steal their information."

“Social media is the most dangerous cyber space to be in,” Abarca said.

Fans are being targeted using fake websites.

“Your email address, your phone number, your home address are all things that are used in other websites including banking websites to enter that data and compromise your account,” Abarca explained.

Abarca suggest protecting yourself by changing your passwords often, use only legitimate websites and don’t respond to text messages.