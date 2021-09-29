Suspected drug money seized after traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop lead to police seizing almost $51,000.

According to Bishop police, an officer pulled over a vehicle Monday afternoon along U.S. Highway 77 South after noticing Texas transportation code violation.

After speaking with the driver, police said they became suspicious and asked to search the vehicle.

During the vehicle search officers located a large amount of cash that was packaged and concealed in the backseat of the vehicle.

In addition a K-9 conducted an open air sniff and alerted on the vehicle and currency.

Police also said they found contraband and the vehicle was processed for evidence and the driver was placed under arrest for money laundering and later transported to the Nueces County jail.

A total of $50,860.00 was seized. Investigators believe the cash came from proceeds of narcotics trafficking and was in the process of being smuggled back to Mexico.

