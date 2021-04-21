Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — UPDATE 4/20:

Aransas Pass police have identified the deceased man who was arrested Monday night and shot at officers before being fatally shot himself.

52- year-old Antonio Cantu was a resident of Edinburg, Texas but traveled back in forth between Edinburg and Aransas Pass for work. He was scheduled to begin work at 6 p.m. on Monday, but never showed up. What led Cantu to pull out a firearm and shoot at officers is still under investigation.

The Aransas Pass Police Department released a statement saying:

"On behalf of the Aransas Pass Police Department, our hearts and prayers are with Cantu’s family and friends, as well as our officers involved and their families. No officer ever wishes to find himself/herself in such an event on-duty, and it’s extraordinarily difficult when the situation leaves so many unanswered questions as this one has".

Officials say they are giving Cantu's family the opportunity to view the officer's body-cam footage, but it will not be released to the public at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An officer-involved shooting took place at Aransas Pass gas station late Monday night. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Around 9:38 p.m., officers were sent to Valero on 1307 Wheeler for a suspicious man acting "weird".

Officers were called and encountered the man. The man started fighting with officers and was taken into the primary responding officer's vehicle.

Officials say the men got out of the police vehicle, took out a semi-automatic firearm, and shot at officers. Officers returned fire. The suspect was killed.

Texas Rangers are also investigating. Investigators say the man is not from Aransas Pass. Officers have video footage recovered, plus body cam footage.

And following protocol, all officers involved are now on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident.

"The Texas Rangers will take the lead in the investigation criminal wise, we take the lead investigation internal and policy wise," Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said.

No officers were injured during the gunfire.

Police have not released the man's identity, but say he is not from the local area.

Blanchard said the officers were wearing body cameras.

That video is under review as part of the investigation.

