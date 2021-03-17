Menu

Suspect from Cole Park fight turns herself in

Cole Park fight over weekend
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:38:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 3/17/21 8:56 a.m. - According to the CCPD Blotter, shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, 21-year-old Destiny Garza turned herself in at the Nueces County Jail.

UPDATE: 3/16/21 4:50 p.m. - Corpus Christi police say they are looking for 21-year-old Destiny Garza after two arrest warrants were issued Monday. According to police, she faces charges of assault causes bodily injury and abandon/endanger child – criminal negligence.
Corpus Christi police chief Mike Markle says his department is seeking the names of some good samaritans to recognize them for stopping a fight that took place over the weekend at a popular children's park.

Chief Markle says an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect involved in the attack.

According to police, the assault happened at Cole Park Saturday evening. In a video shared with KRIS 6 News, you can see two women arguing in a video inside the park, with a woman holding a child in their arms. The argument turns into a physical assault.

At the end of the video, the people involved in the assault are separated by a group of men.

Later that evening, detectives added that one of the parties contacted the police department and generated a report for the offense.

Police added the parties did know each other prior to the fight.

