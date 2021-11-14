28-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting, victim identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a 28-year-old man after a recent fatal shooting on Holly Road.

A police report indicates that police responded to a call at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in the 6000 block of Holly. Upon arrival, they noticed a Black Ford Fusion wrecked in the parking lot of Star Financial Credit Union with several airbags deployed.

The vehicle had several bullet holes and an unconscious woman was found dead in the driver's seat with her face covered with blood and at least one gunshot wound. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Roslyn Ramon.

Two other victims had been transported to the hospital with injuries from the incident - one shot in the kneecap and another grazed by a bullet in her arm with shattered glass shards in her body.

Police learned the Fusion was driving eastbound on Holly Road with five occupants in the vehicle. The vehicle was followed by an SUV. During the incident, the driver pulled alongside the Fusion and allegedly began shooting into the vehicle. These events were corroborated by a Go Pro camera that had filmed the incident, police said.

Police then arrested the suspect, who attacked them after he was told he would be arrested for murder. Police said the man became irate and used his physical strength to resist the arrest until several officers subdued him.

After some investigation by detectives, Esten Chavez was arrested for murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is still ongoing. People with any information related to this case are asked to call detectives at 361-886-2840.