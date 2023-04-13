Surface work is the next step on the Yorktown Mud Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Yorktown Mud Bridge repairs are moving along as contractors completed work on the jackets and piles on Monday.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi on Wednesday, contractors removed forms and are preparing to install guardrails and begin surface work on the bridge.

The work to repair the damage sustained on the Mud Bridge began on Jan.23. They are now on their 54th working day of what is to be a 70-working-day project.

