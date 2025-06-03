Summer meal programs in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts across the Coastal Bend are gearing up for hungry kids this summer. Here's a list of school districts in the area that are hosting free meal programs this summer.

Corpus Christi ISD is also serving free breakfast and lunch this summer for all children under 18. No registration or ID is required.

Meals must be eaten on-site. A full list of times, dates, and locations for the free breakfast and lunch is below.

CCISD

Robstown ISD will also hold a free summer meal program across different campuses.

Robstown Early College High School, San Pedro Fine Arts Academy, and Robert Driscoll STEM Academy will all be holding free breakfast and lunch from now until June 19, Monday through Thursday.

Seale Junior High will be holding the program until June 26, Monday through Thursday.

Breakfast will be served 8:00-8:30am, and lunch will be served 11:00am - 12:30pm at these campuses.

The program is free to students 18 and younger, and up to 21 for those with disabilities.

Alice ISD will also hold a free summer meal program for students 18 and younger, and up to 21 for students with disabilities.

Noonan Elementary, Schallert Elementary, William Adams Middle School, and Alice High School will be holding the program from now until June 27. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 - 8:30 am, and 11:00am - 1:00pm at these campuses.

All meals must be consumed on school grounds.

Beeville ISD will be holding a summer meal program as well, running through July 31 for kids 18 and younger. A.C. Jones, HMD, and the Beeville Boys & Girls Club will hold free breakfast and lunch with no registration required.

These campuses will be holding breakfast from 9:00 - 9:30am, and lunch 12:00 - 1:00pm.

Gregory-Portland ISD 's free summer meal program will be held until July 25.

T.Mm Clark Elementary will be open to the public Monday – Friday 7:30 AM – 8:30 & 11:30PM – 12:30 PM. Stephen F. Austin Elementary will be available for parent pickup on Wednesdays between 11:00 am - 12:30 pm until July 23. Parents must have students in the vehicle, or be able to provide applicable documentation.

