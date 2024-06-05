Summer Fun: Camp options for Coastal Bend kids

CORPUS CHRISTI — Most Coastal Bend students kicked off their summer the week of June 3 and many parents are still looking for options when it comes to keeping kids occupied.

KRIS 6 decided to find cheaper summer camp options for families:

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend



Dates: Weekly summer camps from May 28 - August 9 th

Ages: 4-12 years old

Cost: $130 per child/week for members

$160 per child/week for non-members(Financial assistance is available)

Time: 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

Activities: Free swim lessons, arts and crafts, weekly field trips, CCISD Summer Program provides free lunch and snacks, sports, games, etc.

Contact: 361-239-0023

Harbor Playhouse Young Peoples Theater Camp



Dates: Weekly camps from June 10- August 24

Ages: 6-15 years old

Cost: $200 per camper/session

Time: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

(Extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)

Activities: Kids will learn acting, singing, dancing and voice skills, provide script ideas and at the end of camp perform a free performance for friends and family. Families must provide lunch and snacks

Contact: (361) 882-5500

Art Museum of South Texas: The Fine Art of Summer Camp 2024



Dates: Weekly camps from June 3-Aug 2

Ages: K5-12

Cost: $230 for members a week

$260 for non-members a week (limited scholarships available)

Time: 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m(extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)

Parents must provide lunch and snacks

Activities: Kids can paint, draw, do ceramics, print making, improv, musical theater and put on a performance at the end of camp for friends and family

Contact: 361-825-3500

Northwest Kids Sports Summer Camp



Dates: 11 weekly sessions from May 30 – August 7

Ages: Kinder-6 th grade

grade Cost: $229 a session

Time: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Snacks provided but parents must provide lunch

Activities: Full gymnastics facility, outdoor pool, waterslides, games.

Contact: email nwk@nwksports.com or call 361-241-0952.

Snapology of Corpus Christi Summer Camps and Workshops at Funtrackers



Dates: Weekly Camps and daily workshops from June 3 -August 9

Ages: 5-14

Cost: $49-$250

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Activities: Kids will get to be hands on with robotics, learn programming, engineering, coding, creative building challenges and more.

Contact: 512-790-3076

South Texas Botanical Gardens 2024 Kids Summer Nature Camp

