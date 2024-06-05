Watch Now
Summer Fun: Camp options for Coastal Bend kids

KRIS 6 found several summer camps for kids that are affordable for families or offer them financial assistance.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI — Most Coastal Bend students kicked off their summer the week of June 3 and many parents are still looking for options when it comes to keeping kids occupied.

KRIS 6 decided to find cheaper summer camp options for families:

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend

  • Dates: Weekly summer camps from May 28 - August 9th
  • Ages: 4-12 years old
  • Cost: $130 per child/week for members
    $160 per child/week for non-members(Financial assistance is available)
  • Time: 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
  • Activities: Free swim lessons, arts and crafts, weekly field trips, CCISD Summer Program provides free lunch and snacks, sports, games, etc.
  • Contact: 361-239-0023

Harbor Playhouse Young Peoples Theater Camp

  • Dates: Weekly camps from June 10- August 24
  • Ages: 6-15 years old
  • Cost: $200 per camper/session
  • Time: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
    (Extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)
  • Activities: Kids will learn acting, singing, dancing and voice skills, provide script ideas and at the end of camp perform a free performance for friends and family. Families must provide lunch and snacks
  • Contact: (361) 882-5500

Art Museum of South Texas: The Fine Art of Summer Camp 2024

  • Dates: Weekly camps from June 3-Aug 2
  • Ages: K5-12
  • Cost: $230 for members a week
    $260 for non-members a week (limited scholarships available)
  • Time: 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m(extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)
  • Parents must provide lunch and snacks
  • Activities: Kids can paint, draw, do ceramics, print making, improv, musical theater and put on a performance at the end of camp for friends and family
  • Contact: 361-825-3500

Northwest Kids Sports Summer Camp

  • Dates: 11 weekly sessions from May 30 – August 7
  • Ages: Kinder-6th grade
  • Cost: $229 a session
  • Time: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Snacks provided but parents must provide lunch
  • Activities: Full gymnastics facility, outdoor pool, waterslides, games.
  • Contact: email nwk@nwksports.com or call 361-241-0952. 

Snapology of Corpus Christi Summer Camps and Workshops at Funtrackers 

  • Dates: Weekly Camps and daily workshops from June 3 -August 9
  • Ages: 5-14
  • Cost: $49-$250
  • Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Activities: Kids will get to be hands on with robotics, learn programming, engineering, coding, creative building challenges and more.
  • Contact: 512-790-3076

South Texas Botanical Gardens 2024 Kids Summer Nature Camp

  • Dates: June 10- June 28
  • Ages: 6-13
  • Cost: $135 for members and $160 for non-members
  • Time: 9 a.m. to noon and one session 1-4 p.m.
  • Activities: reptile and parrot interactions, butterfly and tiny critter observations, nature walks, nature crafts, journaling.
  • Contact: 361-852-2100 or email rendae@stxbot.org
