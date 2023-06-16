Studies show a rise in colorectal cancer in young adults

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The life of Mike Pittman, a husband, father and an active member in the community, took a sharp turn after he was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

"I was due for a colonoscopy so I when in I did my colonoscopy and at that time they did a biopsy and diagnosed with colorectal cancer," Pittman said.

Pittman had his very first colonoscopy when he was 50 years old, which he said he now wishes he could have gone sooner.

"I really think you need to get in advance of it," Pittman said. "I think it is something you can't wait on anymore, 50 is just a number, as I learned in this i probably should have been tested at 40 or 45."

The father of nine is the family's main source of income.

"Mike has always been the breadwinner and to potentially loose income and benefits and all of that is something as a mother i have to worry about," Marie Pittman, Mike's wife said.

According to The Cancer Treatment Center of America, colorectal cancer is thefourthmost common cancer diagnosed in the U.S.

"I think we appreciate everything even more so, I didn't realize how lucky I was until this hit me," Pittman said.

A new study from The American Society shows the ages of those getting colorectal cancer are younger than 55, which is why Pittman said his children will be getting screened sooner.

"Now all of my sons will have to go at 30 and be checked and have colonoscopies to ensure that they don't have it," he said. "It will be a five year check up plan for it, so early diagnosis is definitely the key from getting ahead of it."

As Pittman begins his battle, he said he will continue to stand strong.

"Lean on that, lean on the people around you, lean on your family, don't let this get you down everybody continues to fight, I am not going to give up and I hope nobody else does in the process," he said.

"Enjoy the good days and love each other through the bad ones." Marie said.

To help Mike and his family, click here to donate.

