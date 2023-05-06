Students with special abilities from all over the Coastal Bend had an extra special field day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 400 kids with special needs had a chance to interact and participate in the Extra Special Field Day on Friday at George West High School.

Students from all over the Coastal Bend with special abilities had the entire day dedicated to them playing fun games and also had a chance to interact with each other.

Students around the Coastal Bend joined the 7th annual Extra Special Field Day.

George West Alumni Bella Chapa created the event in 2015.

GWHS student, Mckinzie Stewart is keeping the tradition going.

“It’s been an honor to get to take over for her (Bella Chapa) and to plan an event of this size and allow kids to have fun today,” Stewart said.

George West School’s special education program planned this event throughout the school year along with the general education students committee.

Viola Salinas a GWHS, adaptive special education teacher, said this event was very special for the students that participated.

“It’s very important just for the fact that there is not a lot for them to do around here and it is all about them today,” Salinas said.

Parents said they were also very grateful for this event.

“I think it is great for the community to come together and support these kids, they have a special day," Evelyn Schroedr, a parent said. "They don’t have a whole lot to look forward to in their lives and this is something about them it’s focused on them and their abilities.”

The kids had a chance to play with bubbles, jump on bouncy houses, and even ride ponies.

“The kids just have so much fun we have prizes, this is the first year we have the bubbles, they seem to really love it, and I just love getting to see the kids happy.”

