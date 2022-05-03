Students show off school pride in IWA's 150th anniversary contest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, several students at Incarnate Word Academy showcased their work at the school's 150th anniversary contest.

Students created their own work of writing, art or digital media that represented the school and its mission.

12 students were named winners and awarded with $150, donating that money to a non-profit or charity of their choosing.

"It makes us feel as a group that we're fulfilling our school's mission to spread Incarnate Word into our community and we're kind of teaching others what it means to do that and what the Incarnate Word is," said 8th grader Leighton Lawhon.

The pieces of work from the winners will remain on display at the school all month long.