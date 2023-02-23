Strong winds impact Mud Bridge repairs as crews work to meet deadlines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Efforts to repair the Yorktown Mud Bridge continues.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, it has been shut down since Dec. 12 after a sinkhole was discovered on one of the approaches to the bridge.

On Wednesday, city officials briefed the community on how progress is coming along to make those repairs.

Ernesto De La Garza, the city's public works director, said work on the concrete columns continues to move forward. However, crews were only able to work three days last week due to bad weather. Crews were called on Saturday to make up for the days lost.

De La Garza said weather will become a factor in staying on schedule.

"Recently it's been very windy, choppy conditions when they're out there on their barges,"De La Garza said. "So, for safety reasons, they will decide whether to work or not work, depending on what they can accomplish for that day and to provide for a full 8 hours of working day."

De La Garza said crews may be called in this Saturday to continue their work to ensure repairs are complete in a timely matter.

As of right now, the bridge is expected to be complete by April 28. Traffic will be allowed once again between March 28 and April 11.