String of Corpus Christi break-ins being investigated by police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heather Lenhart is left feeling stressed out after thieves stole from her business, Halcyon Med Spa on Monday, around 1 a.m.

Thieves stole equipment for skin, lightening and tattoo removals; one of those machines, weighing 300 pounds.

Lenhart said she has had to cancel patients appointments because she doesn’t have the proper equipment to attend to them.

“They’re rearranging their entire schedules and so for us to have to just suddenly say we can’t provide this service and we don’t know when we’re going to have the replacements is, I feel like very devastating,” Lenhart said.

But not too far away, less than 2 miles away, thieves also broke into Doucet Med Spa on April 20 around 2 a.m.

Owner Dr. Roxie Doucet said burglars stole high end equipment totaling over $50,000.

She’s had to upgrade the doors, cameras and lights at her business.

She said she believes the burglary is connected to the burglary at Halcyon Med Spa.

“I don’t think this is just random burglary. I think this is very unique and specialized.” Doucet said.

Similarly, Lenhart expressed sentiments reflecting Doucet’s after finding out about the break-in at Doucet Med Spa

“I definitely feel like this is a group of individuals that is targeting businesses like ours and they have a very specific desire for what they’re stealing,” she said.

But it’s not just med spas being targeted lately.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center had their trailer stolen last Friday around 7 p.m.

Blood Center leaders said someone in a late 90s to early 2000s maroon Dodge pickup hauled away the trailer they use to put on blood drives, from the back of the blood center’s parking lot.

“Unfortunately, this is a big loss for the Coastal Bend Blood Center because we had a significant amount of blood supplies that we use for certain blood drives in our community,” Ashley Ramirez, the blood center's public relations specialist said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department tells us it’s too early to tell if the robberies are connected.

They said they are actively investigating the situations.