Stolen ambulance leads Corpus Christi police on high-speed chase throughout the city Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police tell KRIS 6 News that a man stole an ambulance. Police say the man took the emergency vehicle from the Bay Area hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators have not identified the person accused of stealing the ambulance but say law enforcement arrested the driver at Spohn Shoreline, located at Shoreline Boulevard and Elizabeth Street.

KRIS 6 News is working to learn more information about the driver, what charges he might face and how this happened.