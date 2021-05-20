Sterling B. Martin Middle School evacuated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (2:20 p.m.): Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said the report of a bomb at Sterling B. Martin Middle School was a hoax.

Warnke said during lunchtime, a device was found in the front office of the school leading to evacuation of the building.

The Corpus Christi Bomb Squad was called and the U.S. Navy brought their K-9 units to sweet the building before it was reopened.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The school was evacuated early Thursday afternoon after police investigated reports of what the school termed as a "report of an unknown device" inside the school.

Students were transported to a nearby boys and girls club while Corpus Christi police continued their investigation inside.

The school said in a Facebook post that everyone is safe, but the building will not be re-entered until police tell them it is safe to do so.

School officials will be reviewing video camera evidence to see what caused this disruption.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.