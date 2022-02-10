Steel Dynamics ribbon cutting held Wednesday; thousands of jobs headed to the Coastal Bend

SINTON, Texas — Steel Dynamics in Sinton has added about 600 jobs to the area, according to San Patricio County judge David Krebs. The plant continues to be one of the biggest steel makers in the state.

Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance with other local leaders at Wednesday's ribbon cutting, where he applauded Steel Dynamics for providing jobs in the Coastal Bend. Judge Krebs says he expects for the plant to add thousands of jobs when fully complete.

"We're probably looking somewhere between 2,500 to 3,000 jobs when this site, when it is fully in operation," Krebs said.

He added that this plant has put the area on the map.

"It has put the city of Sinton and our county on the state map, U.S. map, and the worldwide map," he said.

