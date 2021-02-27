State and local leaders urge designation of rural south Texas counties as COVID-19 vaccination hubs

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Three Coastal Bend counties are joining forces in hopes of bringing more vaccines to their counties.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos says he is frustrated with the amount they have been receiving and feels left out.

State representative Ryan Guillen joined Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and other lawmakers in asking Texas DSHS to designate those four counties as a vaccination hubs.

The proposal includes a plan to have at least six vaccine distribution sites among the four counties, it also calls for about 200 volunteers to administer five thousand vaccines per week.

"The way it’s been handled, the few vaccines that have been available so far and how it has been distributed, the lack of transparency has been very disturbing." Guillen said.

