CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A man who was the victim of a stabbing on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Buford Street has died.

Corpus Christi Police did not identify the victim but said he is a 49-year-old man.

The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrested two people who they have identified as William Evans, 26, and Nicole Rife, 47.

Both are charged with murder.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing, the case is still under investigation.