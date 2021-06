FLOUR BLUFF, Texas — Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Flour Bluff located at, 2233 Waldron Road, will celebrate cultures from around the world for the 28th annual Ethnic Fest.

The event is free admission and will have entertainment, music, silent auction, arts & crafts, and food.

The event will take place Saturday June 12th from 11a.m. - 4 p.m.