Spreading holiday cheer with a nativity scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual nativity scene put up by the Ark features lights, music, over 100 figurines, and even a small river that flows through the set.

For the last 20 years, Sister Milagros Tormo - the president of the Ark and a member of the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph - and the Ark get in the holiday spirit by displaying a vast nativity scene at their shelter in Calallen.

The scene wasn't always this large, and Sister Milagros says they have slowly collected more figures and pieces over the years.

Now, she hopes it brings joy to children during a time when they need it most.

"The best gift in my opinion is to be with family for the holidays," Sister Milagros said. "But because these kids are not able to do that, we try to cover it with as much material things as we can do."

Sister Milagros also said it's always a joyous occasion to see children enjoy the nativity and setting up the scene every year is worth the time and work.