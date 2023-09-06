Spike in suicide deaths seen in Texas men

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the seasons change, so do our emotions and mental health.

September is the start of fall but also the start of suicide awareness month.

In a recent article published by Texas Health and Human Services, a report shows that suicide rates among Texas men have spiked more than thirty-five percent in the last 20 years.

Doctor Kate Rodriguez, a local licensed professional counselor at the Youvolve healing center said that for so long men have grown up being told not to talk about their feelings, to either suck it up or deal with it on their own, but that is not the best advice.

“So, a lot of people didn't get help for many years because of the stigma. They were told to be macho they were told to be tough, why can't you just fix yourself on your own i did. And that does not help that frame of mind makes people think they can't ask for help and then they turn to suicide”, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez shared that it is time to break this stigma and know that there is nothing wrong with asking for help.

The Youvolve Healing Center has licensed professionals who specialize in mental health counseling for men. There are also many other resources available to you listed below;

Text HOME to 741741- CRISIS TEXT LINE

VETERANS CRISIS LINE- DIAL 988 AND PRESS 1

TEXAS AGRI STRESS HELP LINE- (833)-897-2474

TRANS LIFELINE- (877)-565-8860

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOT LINE- 1-800-273-8255

